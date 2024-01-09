NC State senior guard D.J. Horne would have love to have played his old team Arizona State in Las Vegas this season, but the Sun Devils didn’t hold up their end of the bargain in falling to BYU.

Horne definitely knows he’ll get his life-long quest to play teams such as North Carolina and Duke, with the Tar Heels coming to PNC Arena at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Horne is no stranger to rivalry games. When he was at Illinois State for two years, nearby Bradley was the Redbirds’ historical rival. He had 24 points in two games against Bradley in 2020, and torched Bradley for 23 points in 2021 in his lone game.