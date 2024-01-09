Six different NC State players have led the team in scoring this season.

Senior combo guard D.J. Horne has done it five times, senior wing Casey Morsell, senior center D.J. Burns, junior shooting guard Jayden Taylor and freshman power forward Dennis Parker have done it twice. Additionally, junior center Ben Middlebrooks led the squad against Ole Miss.

Horne’s ability to light it up has been aided when senior point guard Michael O’Connell has been on the floor, with him achieving 17 assists and zero turnovers over his last four games, all wins.

NC State will need the various contributors to be clicking Wednesday with North Carolina coming to PNC Arena.

Click below to watch coach Kevin Keatts’ press conference Tuesday.