Raleigh Grace Christian has produced its fair share of players over the last few years, even two connected to NC State.

Grace Christian burst on to the scene a few years ago with center Jaylon Gibson, who signed with Wake Forest and ended up at NC State. He is currently playing at North Carolina-Greensboro. After Gibson was Keeyan Itejere, who signed with Texas and followed coach Shaka Smart to Marquette. He is now at Northern Kentucky. Also mixed in is NC State point guard Kevin Keatts Jr., the son of the Wolfpack's coach.

Up next is sophomore small forward Michael Phillips, who entered Friday's game at Cary (N.C.) Christian averaging about 16 points per game and shooting 40 percent from three-point land. The 6-foot-5 Phillips showed that the jumper is as pretty as it gets in a grind-it-out 51-46 win.