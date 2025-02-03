Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 3

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Photo gallery: Tom Lemming Day at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons
Charlotte Observer — 2025 College Football: Projecting ACC Strength of Schedule
Technician — NC State women's golf ties for fifth at Collegiate Invitational, Leon finishes fourth
Technician — NC State track and field rewrites record books at Bob Pollock Invitational
Technician — No. 19 NC State women’s tennis bounces back with sweep over SMU
Technician — No. 21 NC State gymnastics falls to No. 8 California 197.175-196.550
GoPack.com — #21 Pack Men’s Tennis Drops Road Match to #6 Columbia
GoPack.com — No. 21 NC State Achieves First Sellout in Program History
GoPack.com — No. 17/16 Pack to Host No. 10/10 Duke for 20th Annual Play4Kay Game
GoPack.com — No. 19 NC State Dominates SMU With 5-0 Sweep
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE