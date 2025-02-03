Published Feb 3, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 3
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — Photo gallery: Tom Lemming Day at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons

Charlotte Observer — 2025 College Football: Projecting ACC Strength of Schedule

Technician — NC State women's golf ties for fifth at Collegiate Invitational, Leon finishes fourth

Technician — NC State track and field rewrites record books at Bob Pollock Invitational

Technician — No. 19 NC State women’s tennis bounces back with sweep over SMU

Technician — No. 21 NC State gymnastics falls to No. 8 California 197.175-196.550

GoPack.com — #21 Pack Men’s Tennis Drops Road Match to #6 Columbia

GoPack.com — No. 21 NC State Achieves First Sellout in Program History

GoPack.com — No. 17/16 Pack to Host No. 10/10 Duke for 20th Annual Play4Kay Game

GoPack.com — No. 19 NC State Dominates SMU With 5-0 Sweep

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE