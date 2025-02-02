Photo gallery: Tom Lemming Day at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons

Many of the state of North Carolina's top younger prospects converged at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons High, prior to NC State's Junior Day on Saturday.
Six main uncommitted prospects in the class of 2026, 12 in the class of 2027 and three from the class of 2028 have NC State offers, who attended the event. NC State junior quarterback commit Jacob Smith of Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan High was also in attendance.
Click below to view the photo gallery:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE