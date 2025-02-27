Published Feb 27, 2025
Video — NC State OC Kurt Roper incorporating new offense
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State new offensive coordinator Kurt Roper will have new language and terminology with the Wolfpack offense.

Roper met with the media Thursday and talked about the differences between calling plays from the press box or the sideline, his relationship with redshirt sophomore running back Daylan Smothers and some of his vision for the Wolfpack offense.

Click below to watch his press conference:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
