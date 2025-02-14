Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 14

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Junior Noah Clark starting to lock in official visits
The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: OLB Terris Dudley has high-end speed
The Wolfpack Central — Edge rusher Elijah Littlejohn knows art of getting sacks
The Wolfpack Central — Must-get recruiting targets for each ACC program
Raleigh News & Observer —Squeaking by: NC State women remain perfect at home after win over Miami
Raleigh News & Observer —A new title for NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan? Kind of
Technician — No. 10 NC State women’s basketball survives Miami in 76-74 win
GoPack.com — NC State Set to Compete in Four Road Meets
GoPack.com — Pack Pulls Out 20th Win of Season Over Miami
GoPack.com — #19 Pack Prepares for ITA National Team Indoors in Dallas
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Places Seven on All-ACC Academic Team
GoPack.com — #7 Pack Faces #17 Stanford for Final Home Dual
GoPack.com — Baseball Begins 2025 Campaign With Series Against Fordham
