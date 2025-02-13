Coach series: OLB Terris Dudley has high-end speed

One of former NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson’s parting gifts was outside linebacker signee Terris Dudley of Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley High.

Gibson, with an assist to Ohio native Todd Goebbel, who coaches running backs and is the special teams coordinator at NC State, took a look at Dudley, who at the time was verbally committed to Toledo. What they saw, they were impressed with.

Dudley had verbally committed to Toledo on June 18, 2024, but then NC State offered him Nov. 18. He officially visited NC State on Nov. 23-25, and verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Nov. 26. Gibson took the Marshall head coaching job not long after.