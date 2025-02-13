Edge rusher Elijah Littlejohn knows art of getting sacks

Junior defensive end/outside linebacker Elijah Littlejohn has been a wrecking ball the last two years.

Littlejohn attended West Charlotte (N.C.) High his first two years, and then started his junior year at Charlotte Christian. After the first game of the season, he then transferred to Charlotte West Mecklenburg High.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder could be an ideal fit in new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot’s scheme. Littlejohn said Eliot’s hiring should create a lot of impact in his recruitment, and he attended NC State’s Junior Day on Feb. 1. The last time he'd been on campus was for a home game in 2023.