Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 13, 2025
Edge rusher Elijah Littlejohn knows art of getting sacks
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Junior defensive end/outside linebacker Elijah Littlejohn has been a wrecking ball the last two years.

Littlejohn attended West Charlotte (N.C.) High his first two years, and then started his junior year at Charlotte Christian. After the first game of the season, he then transferred to Charlotte West Mecklenburg High.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder could be an ideal fit in new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot’s scheme. Littlejohn said Eliot’s hiring should create a lot of impact in his recruitment, and he attended NC State’s Junior Day on Feb. 1. The last time he'd been on campus was for a home game in 2023.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In