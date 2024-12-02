Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 2

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — 2024 Friday Night Rewind
The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands DL Josiah Victor
The Wolfpack Central — NC State sophomore WR Kevin Concepcion to transfer
The Wolfpack Central — North Carolina game grades by PFF
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State receiver entering transfer portal, first Pack player to announce departure
Raleigh News & Observer —What Kevin Keatts said about NC State basketball’s lost San Diego weekend amid tough stretch
Fayetteville Observer — What bowl game will NC State football play in? Here are 4 predictions
Fayetteville Observer — ACC men's basketball power rankings: Duke stays on top, but Pitt's closing in
Technician — NC State volleyball pulls off reverse sweep against No. 10 SMU
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Earns NCAA Tournament Bid, Set to Face 6-Seed Florida in First Round
