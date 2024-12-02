Published Dec 2, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 2
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Advertisement

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — 2024 Friday Night Rewind

The Wolfpack Central — NC State lands DL Josiah Victor

The Wolfpack Central — NC State sophomore WR Kevin Concepcion to transfer

The Wolfpack Central — North Carolina game grades by PFF

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State receiver entering transfer portal, first Pack player to announce departure

Raleigh News & Observer —What Kevin Keatts said about NC State basketball’s lost San Diego weekend amid tough stretch

Fayetteville Observer — What bowl game will NC State football play in? Here are 4 predictions

Fayetteville Observer — ACC men's basketball power rankings: Duke stays on top, but Pitt's closing in

Technician — NC State volleyball pulls off reverse sweep against No. 10 SMU

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Earns NCAA Tournament Bid, Set to Face 6-Seed Florida in First Round

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE