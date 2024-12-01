Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 1, 2024
North Carolina game grades by PFF
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 35-30 win over North Carolina in front of 50,500 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In