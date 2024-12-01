North Carolina game grades by PFF

Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 35-30 win over North Carolina in front of 50,500 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on NC State's 35-30 win over North Carolina in front of 50,500 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
CHAPEL HILL — NC State saved its best for last to defeat North Carolina 35-30 to become bowl eligible.
NC State has won the last three meetings against North Carolina, and need a win to finish the regular season at 6-6.
The NC State players and coach Dave Doeren had two days this week to express what the North Carolina game means to them.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Saturday.
The storylines are obvious between NC State and North Carolina on Saturday.
CHAPEL HILL — NC State saved its best for last to defeat North Carolina 35-30 to become bowl eligible.
NC State has won the last three meetings against North Carolina, and need a win to finish the regular season at 6-6.
The NC State players and coach Dave Doeren had two days this week to express what the North Carolina game means to them.