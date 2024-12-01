NC State lands DL Josiah Victor

NC State landed Loganville (Ga.) Grayson senior nose tackle Josiah Victor on Sunday over Georgia Tech, among others.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect had been committed to Boston College from July 4, 2024, until Nov. 10, 2024. The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder earned offers along his recruiting journey from NC State, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech from P4 leagues. Additionally, Georgia Southern, Memphis and Toledo also offered.
The Wolfpack offered him Nov. 2 shortly after his official visit. Defensive line coach Charley Wiles has been the point man on his recruitment.
Victor and Grayson High are 12-1 and defeated Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill High 38-14 last Friday in the GHSA 6A playoffs. The Rams advanced to play Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County High on Dec. 6.
Victor has 42 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks and 10 quarterback hurries in 11 games this season.
Video highlights
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE