NC State lands DL Josiah Victor

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had been committed to Boston College from July 4, 2024, until Nov. 10, 2024. The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder earned offers along his recruiting journey from NC State, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech from P4 leagues. Additionally, Georgia Southern, Memphis and Toledo also offered.

NC State landed Loganville (Ga.) Grayson senior nose tackle Josiah Victor on Sunday over Georgia Tech, among others.

The Wolfpack offered him Nov. 2 shortly after his official visit. Defensive line coach Charley Wiles has been the point man on his recruitment.

Victor and Grayson High are 12-1 and defeated Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill High 38-14 last Friday in the GHSA 6A playoffs. The Rams advanced to play Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County High on Dec. 6.

Victor has 42 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks and 10 quarterback hurries in 11 games this season.