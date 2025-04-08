Wolfpack newsstand — April 8

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Top five centers available in transfer portal
The Wolfpack Central — Four-star SG Matthew Able takes unique journey to NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Junior Elijah Littlejohn impressed with NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Northwestern transfer Kenny Soares headed to NC State
Charlotte Observer — ‘No shortcuts’: NC State freshman opts to stay with the program through coaching change
Charlotte Observer — Two NC lawmakers implore Marco Rubio to reverse plans to revoke visas for South Sudanese
Fayetteville Observer — Men's college basketball way-too-early Top 25 for 2025-26 season
Technician — NC State women’s basketball roster look ahead
Technician — COLUMN: Wolfpack softball midseason takeaways — don’t panic
Technician — Midseason takeaways from NC State baseball’s underwhelming start, promising recovery
Technician — Vince Robinson’s rise to become a national champion
GoPack.com — In-State Test Takes NC State to Greenville to Play ECU
GoPack.com — Will Wade Announces Three Staff Hires
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
