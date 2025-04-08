Published Apr 8, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — April 8
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Top five centers available in transfer portal

The Wolfpack Central — Four-star SG Matthew Able takes unique journey to NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Junior Elijah Littlejohn impressed with NC State

The Wolfpack Central — Northwestern transfer Kenny Soares headed to NC State

Charlotte Observer — ‘No shortcuts’: NC State freshman opts to stay with the program through coaching change

Charlotte Observer — Two NC lawmakers implore Marco Rubio to reverse plans to revoke visas for South Sudanese

Fayetteville Observer — Men's college basketball way-too-early Top 25 for 2025-26 season

Technician — NC State women’s basketball roster look ahead

Technician — COLUMN: Wolfpack softball midseason takeaways — don’t panic

Technician — Midseason takeaways from NC State baseball’s underwhelming start, promising recovery

Technician — Vince Robinson’s rise to become a national champion

GoPack.com — In-State Test Takes NC State to Greenville to Play ECU

GoPack.com — Will Wade Announces Three Staff Hires

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

