CHARLOTTE — Junior defensive end/outside linebacker Elijah Littlejohn has been to NC State twice in the last two months.

The Wolfpack have rapidly made up ground with the 6-foot-2, 215-pound outside linebacker. Littlejohn was an early priority for the Wolfpack during his first two years at West Charlotte (N.C.) High. The Wolfpack offered him Feb. 2, 2024. Much has changed since that offer went out.