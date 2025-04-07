Four-star SG Matthew Able takes unique journey to NC State

Matthew Able always had a good role model to learn from in his father Doug Able.

Four-star senior shooting guard Matt Able of Weston (Fla.) Sagemont High is a different player than his father. Rivals.com currently has Able ranked No. 25 overall in the class of 2025, due to a smooth jump shot at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds.

Doug Able played at Boston College from 1987-91, and then has coached over the years in the prep ranks. Able averaged 12.0 points and 7.4 rebounds his junior year at Boston College, and then 10.3 points and 5.1 boards a contest his senior year in the Big East.

One of Able’s coaching stops included being on coach Kevin Billerman’s staff at Raleigh Ravenscroft from 2002-04. Doug Able also grew up playing against former NC State great Rodney Monroe in the Baltimore area in the class of 1987, and considered NC State and Villanova before picking the Eagles. Monroe played at St. Maria Goretti Catholic High in Hagerstown, Md., and Able attended Baltimore Calvert Hall High.

"He's been the best influence," said Able, 18. "He has experienced it. He's been able to live it. It was always amazing to have him live in my corner and wanting the best. It was really just a blessing overall. We have such a good relationship on and off the court.

"He's a big reason and the main reason I am where I am."