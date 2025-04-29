Wolfpack newsstand — April 29

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Jaxon Dollar exploding with new college offers
The Wolfpack Central — Sophomore safety Caleb Cooper makes mark in his new state
The Wolfpack Central — Terrance Arceneaux looking forward to expanded role at NC State
The Wolfpack Central — Texas Tech defensive end visiting NC State
Raleigh News & Observer —Alijah Arenas ‘Doing Much Better’ Four Days After Serious Car Crash
Charlotte Observer — Cooper Flagg highlights 106 players on NBA draft’s early-entry list
Fayetteville Observer — Big Ten powers lead too-early college football Top 25 ranking
Technician — NC State track and field wraps up Penn Relays and LSU Alumni Gold meets
GoPack.com — Men’s Tennis Earns No. 9 Seed, Hosts First & Second Rounds of NCAAs
GoPack.com — No. 13 NC State Takes on UNCW for First of Two Meetings
GoPack.com — Brayden Fraasman Takes Home ACC Player of the Week Honors
GoPack.com — No. 12 Seed Wolfpack Set to Host First & Second Rounds of NCAA Tournament
GoPack.com — Pack Announces Addition of Alyn Breed
GoPack.com — Pack Announces Addition of Quadir Copeland
