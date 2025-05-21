Sophomore LB Michael Griffin had banner year

St. Pauls (N.C.) High sophomore defensive lineman Antwan McKoy is becoming a key recruit for in-state colleges.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday (Jon Sassic pictured).
Running back Jamal Rule capped his junior year in grand fashion this past Friday and Saturday.
GREENSBORO — Gastonia (N.C.) Ashbrook junior linebacker Caleb Gordon has a good blend of offers.
The march toward a college commitment is winding down for touted 2026 quarterback Travis Burgess.
St. Pauls (N.C.) High sophomore defensive lineman Antwan McKoy is becoming a key recruit for in-state colleges.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday (Jon Sassic pictured).
Running back Jamal Rule capped his junior year in grand fashion this past Friday and Saturday.