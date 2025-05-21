Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 21, 2025
Junior OL Tyrell Simpson figuring out recruiting options
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

GREENSBORO — Junior right tackle Tyrell Simpson is one of the largest prospects in the state of North Carolina.

Simpson is full of upside at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, and comes from a football family.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In