Junior OL Tyrell Simpson figuring out recruiting options

GREENSBORO — Junior right tackle Tyrell Simpson is one of the largest prospects in the state of North Carolina.
Simpson is full of upside at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, and comes from a football family.
CHARLOTTE — Sophomore outside linebacker Mike Griffin has had an impressive school year.
St. Pauls (N.C.) High sophomore defensive lineman Antwan McKoy is becoming a key recruit for in-state colleges.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday (Jon Sassic pictured).
Running back Jamal Rule capped his junior year in grand fashion this past Friday and Saturday.
