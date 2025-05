Running back Jamal Rule capped his junior year in grand fashion this past Friday and Saturday.

Rule won the 400-meter dash with 47.22 seconds at the NCISAA Division I state track and field meet at Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day.

The Charlotte Christian standout was also part of the winning 1,600 relay (3:18.01), finished fourth in the 200 (21.92) and was seventh in the long jump with 20 feet, 8.75 inches.