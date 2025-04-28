Terrance Arceneaux looking forward to expanded role at NC State

Houston redshirt sophomore small forward Terrance Arceneaux was looking for a new school with an expanded offensive role, and he found it with NC State.

The Wolfpack have landed six transfers in the portal, but none averaged more than 10 points per game last year. Arceneaux averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game for Houston, which went 35-5 and finished second in the NCAA Tournament, falling 65-63 to Florida. He shot 44.3 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from three-point range.

Arceneaux hopes to be turned loose in new NC State coach Will Wade’s system, and bring a title team mentality. He also looks forward to guarding the opposing team’s top wing scorer.