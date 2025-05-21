Wolfpack newsstand — May 21

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Junior RB Jamal Rule has big track weekend, eyeing visits
The Wolfpack Central — Junior LB Caleb Gordon starting to finalize recruiting plans
The Wolfpack Central — NC State in the mix for touted quarterback Travis Burgess
The Wolfpack Central — Wing Jayme Kontuniemi of Finland experiences NC State
Fayetteville Observer — ACC Baseball Tournament schedule: Bracket , prediction for 2025
Fayetteville Observer — NCAA baseball tournament projections for UNC, NC State, Duke ahead of ACC Tournament
Fayetteville Observer — UNC baseball player wins All-ACC award. Here's the full All-ACC list.
Winston-Salem Journal — Adelaide Jernigan leaves quite a legacy for Bishop McGuinness
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Earns Three All-ACC Honors, Two Named to All-ACC Freshman Team
Social media posts
Video of the day
