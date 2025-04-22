Wolfpack newsstand — April 22

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NC State OLB Kamal Bonner expected to transfer
The Wolfpack Central — Junior post player Cody Peck ready for recruiting process
The Wolfpack Central — Local OLB Jayden Griffin-Haynes forging own reputation
Fayetteville Observer — Top 10 NFL draft picks from North Carolina in last 25 years
Fayetteville Observer — See where ACC baseball programs land in the conference power rankings
Greensboro News-Record — 7 to watch: Faizon Brandon, Kendre Harrison top list of Greensboro-area star football recruits
Technician — NC State softball walked off by UNC-Chapel Hill 5-4 in Game 3, loses series
Technician — No. 12 NC State women’s tennis clashes with No. 4 UNC-Chapel Hill, falls 4-1 in ACC Semifinals
GoPack.com — NC State Athletics Celebrates with 2025 Wolfie Awards
GoPack.com — Pack to Travel to Greenville for Second Meeting with Pirates
GoPack.com — Hayes Signs Training Camp Contract with Connecticut Sun
GoPack.com — No. 25 NC State Baseball Begins Homestand With ECU Tuesday
