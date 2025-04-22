Published Apr 22, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — April 22
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State OLB Kamal Bonner expected to transfer

The Wolfpack Central — Junior post player Cody Peck ready for recruiting process

The Wolfpack Central — Local OLB Jayden Griffin-Haynes forging own reputation

Fayetteville Observer — Top 10 NFL draft picks from North Carolina in last 25 years

Fayetteville Observer — See where ACC baseball programs land in the conference power rankings

Greensboro News-Record — 7 to watch: Faizon Brandon, Kendre Harrison top list of Greensboro-area star football recruits

Technician — NC State softball walked off by UNC-Chapel Hill 5-4 in Game 3, loses series

Technician — No. 12 NC State women’s tennis clashes with No. 4 UNC-Chapel Hill, falls 4-1 in ACC Semifinals

GoPack.com — NC State Athletics Celebrates with 2025 Wolfie Awards

GoPack.com — Pack to Travel to Greenville for Second Meeting with Pirates

GoPack.com — Hayes Signs Training Camp Contract with Connecticut Sun

GoPack.com — No. 25 NC State Baseball Begins Homestand With ECU Tuesday

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

