ROCK HILL, S.C. — Junior power forward Cody Peck was able to come back to his home state and play in front of family and friends this past weekend.

The 6-foot-10, 194-pounder played at Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian his sophomore year, but made the move to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy this season. Peck and Garner Road traveling team was able to play in Rock Hill, S.C., this Friday and Saturday in a Phenom Hoops Report event.

Peck felt the move to IMG Academy paid off this season.