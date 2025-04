Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy junior offensive lineman Luke Grover is excited about his return trip to NC State.

NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague offered Grover on Jan. 22, 2025, and they’ve been forging a bond ever since. Grover has the versatility to play different spots on the offensive line.

Tujague makes sure Grover receives some message that helps him start the day.