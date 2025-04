Severn (Md.) Archbishop junior cornerback Sean Johnson has lined up his official visits in May and June, but his plans have been altered.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has an ambitious schedule that includes NC State, who he unofficially visited on Feb. 1. The Wolfpack have been a factor in Johnson’s recruitment every step of the way.

Johnson has decided to give his verbal commitment on his birthday April 10.