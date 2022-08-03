Wing Sir Mohammed excited about NC State offer
Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park junior wing Sir Mohammed has long thought about getting his first in-state ACC offer.
That happened Tuesday when Mohammed unofficially visited NC State and coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Joel Justus offered him. The Rivals.com No. 62-ranked class of 2024 prospect was joined by his mother and cousin, who is thinking of attending NC State academically.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news