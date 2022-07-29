New trial offer for big month of August

The Wolfpack Central has been gearing up for what could be a monster month of coverage in August, and now is the time to join for free.

You can become a member of our community as we are offering one month free through the end of August to kickoff the 2022 football season, with our promocode: KICKOFF2022.

Events on tap starting today-through-Aug. 31:

• Alpha Wolf football recruiting event, and coverage of any scholarship offers.

• At least nine unofficial visitors expected in men’s basketball recruiting.

• Fall camp begins Aug. 3, with coverage leading up to the NC State at East Carolina game Sept. 3.

• Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers four-star senior wide receiver Kevin Concepcion announces his college choice Aug. 19.

• The start of the high school football season begins Aug. 19. Here is a look at last year’s Friday Night Rewind.

• Coverage of the annual CP3 Rising Stars Camp on Aug. 20-21 in Greensboro, N.C., which always produces future NC State recruiting targets.

• New scouting videos of NC State’s key recruiting targets in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. That will include video of all nine basketball recruiting targets expected to arrive this month.

Just sign up and hang out at The Wolfpack Central and get access to everything we do from our premium content to our considerate message boards, including regular interaction with Jacey Zembal, who has covered NC State since June 2007, and overcame leukemia in 2020-21 to get back better than ever.

