• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: NC State in regroup mode

Definition of clunker: what NC State football fans just saw in the Wolfpack’s 45-24 loss at Boston College.

There is no sugarcoating what everyone saw. Boston College simply abused NC State on both sides of the football up front. In a game that was billed as strength on strength, the hype proved to be a misnomer.

At one point in the fourth quarter, after a pair of bruising tackles against Boston College’s 490-pounds of running backs junior AJ Dillon and sophomore David Bailey, NC State sophomore safety Tanner Ingle was seen grabbing his midsection.

It was a great metaphor: they were literally bruising NC State.

• Joe Giglio, Raleigh News and Observer — The positive in NC State’s lopsided loss at Boston College? Look to QB Devin Leary.

The trees in the neighborhood behind the south end zone of Alumni Stadium have started to turn colors. For about three quarters, that’s all N.C. State had to show for its trip to Boston College: a good view of the fall foliage.

The way freshman quarterback Devin Leary played in the fourth quarter of the 45-24 loss to Boston College, the Wolfpack (4-3, 1-2 ACC) might be able to salvage a little more than an appreciation of the New England scenery.

Many N.C. State fans have been clamoring for more of Leary and got three quarters worth of the redshirt freshman from New Jersey on Saturday. He completed 15 of 33 passes for 259 yards with three touchdowns.

He wasn’t perfect, and his first touchdown pass didn’t come until N.C. State was down 31-3, but Leary at least offers hope. The way this season is slipping away from the Wolfpack, trying to rebuild while being decimated by injuries, hope is a powerful drug.

• Tom Keegan, Boston Herald — Boston College backs pummel vaunted NC State defense

Taking a sledgehammer to the notion that a team that relies too heavily on the run is a team that’s easy to stop, the Eagles rushed for 429 yards and five touchdowns to score a mini-upset victory, 45-24, against North Carolina State in front of 30,275 spectators who enjoyed the sun and the run.

Two big running backs taking turns rolling behind a terrific offensive line proved more than NC State could handle.

A.J. Dillon, a 250-pound junior, carried it 34 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns. David Bailey, a 240-pound sophomore, gained 181 yards on 16 carries, and scored on runs of 54 and 48 yards. Each back rushed for more than 100 yards before halftime.

Combined, the two backs rushed for four more yards than the Wolf Pack had allowed in their first six games of the season.

“They pushed us around at times,” NC State coach Dave Doeren said.

• Julian Benbow, Boston Globe — Boston College runs over NC State

The hits keep on coming courtesy of a North Carolina State defense that’s creating a trend of turning quarterbacks into tackling dummies.

Social media can provide as many distractions as you’re willing to scroll through. Just before Boston College opened up preseason camp this summer, AJ Dillon decided to disconnect. His account’s still there, but aside from a stray retweet, Dillon unplugged.

But some things are hard to block out. In the two weeks the Eagles had to prepare for Saturday against N.C. State, not even a mute button could keep Dillon from hearing about, in his words, “ the No. 1 rush defense in the ACC.”

The Wolfpack, with a shiny new 3-3-5 defense, were giving up just 66.7 rushing yards per game. They were fifth in the nation, and held five of their first six opponents under 100 yards rushing as a team.

That was all the ammunition Dillon needed.

“Watching film all week, I studied these guys, I re-studied, I knew what every player was going to do,” Dillon said. “Not that it necessarily changed the game plan or that we had anything to prove, but when you’re a competitor, you want to go up against the best. So if they’re the best rush defense, we wanted to come with our best.”