Quick hits from NC State's loss at Boston College
Quick hits and notes from NC State’s 45-24 loss at Boston College in front of 30,275 fans Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hills, Mass.
Trounced At The Line
Boston College ran for 429 yards on 60 carries in the game. That is tied with Michigan State in 1975 for the second most rushing yards allowed in a game all-time by the Wolfpack. The Spartans needed 77 runs however to reach their total.
The most ever gained on State was when Georgia Tech’s triple option ran for 479 yards in 2014.
Boston College ran for five touchdowns, tied for the fifth most ever in a game. Only Florida State (six in 2003) ran for more scores in an ACC contest against NC State.
Making matters worse was NC State ran for just 56 yards on Boston College. That is the fewest in a game this season for NC State, and it came against a defense that before Saturday was next-to-last in the ACC in rushing yards per game allowed at 191.8 yards.
New-Look Lineup
Due to injuries, NC State started two defensive backs making their first career starts at cornerback — sophomore De’Von Graves and redshirt freshman Malik Dunlap.
NCSU also made a shift on the offensive line, starting redshirt sophomore Bryson Speas at right guard over junior Joshua Fedd-Jackson, but the latter played the majority of the snaps. Speas had made his first career start last Thursday against Syracuse, but it was at right tackle. Fifth-year senior Emanuel McGirt Jr. started for the sixth time this year but first at right tackle.
The Lengthy Injury Report
Players who at a minimum probably play, if not start, but were injured and thus sat out Saturday:
• Redshirt junior tight end Dylan Autenrieth (out for season)
• Junior cornerback Chris Ingram
• Redshirt junior defensive tackle Val Martin
• Senior cornerback Nick McCloud
• Redshirt freshman cornerback Taiyon Palmer (out for season)
• Sophomore running back Ricky Person Jr.
• Freshman receiver Cecil Powell
• Redshirt junior receiver C.J. Riley (out for season)
• Fifth-year senior tackle Tyrone Riley (out for season)
• Sophomore cornerback Teshaun Smith
• Fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams
• Redshirt junior right tackle Justin Witt
Youth Is Served
Here is a rundown of freshmen, both redshirt and true (15 in total), who were on the field a lot Saturday:
• Redshirt quarterback Devin Leary: Completed 15 of 33 passes for 259 yards and three scores
• Redshirt receiver Devin Carter: Caught six passes for 140 yards, becoming the seventh freshman to have a 100-yard receiving game in school history.
• Redshirt receiver Jasiah Provillon: First career catch was a 38-yarder.
• Receiver Keyon Lesane: One catch was a loss of five yards.
• Running back Jordan Houston: Ran seven times for 34 yards.
• Running back Zonovan Knight: Ran 10 times for 27 yards.
• Tackle Ikem Ekwonu: Started at left tackle.
• Redshirt defensive end Joseph Boletepeli: Three tackles.
• Defensive end Savion Jackson: One tackle.
• Defensive tackle Joshua Harris: Three tackles
• Redshirt linebacker Calvin Hart Jr.: Five tackles, assisting on one for a loss.
• Linebacker Drake Thomas: Five tackles.
• Redshirt linebacker Payton Wilson: Nine tackles, assisting on one for a loss.
• Redshirt corner Malik Dunlap: Two tackles and a pass breakup.
• Safety Jakeen Harris: Eight tackles.
True Freshmen Vs. Redshirt Watch
We’ll keep a rundown in quick hits of how many games the Wolfpack true freshmen have played. They can play up to four games before burning their redshirt. An asterisk means they participated against Boston College.
• Offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu — 7 games* (burned redshirt)
• Running back Jordan Houston — 7 games* (burned redshirt)
• Running back Zonovan Knight — 7 games* (burned redshirt)
• Receiver Keyon Lesane — 7 games* (burned redshirt)
• Long snapper Joe Shimko — 7 games* (burned redshirt)
• Linebacker Drake Thomas — 7 games* (burned redshirt)
• Safety Jakeen Harris — 6 games* (burned redshirt)
• Defensive end Savion Jackson — 6 games* (burned redshirt)
• Safety Cecil Powell — 5 games* (burned redshirt)
• Offensive lineman Dylan McMahon — 3 games
• Defensive tackle Joshua Harris — 2 games*
• Safety Khalid Martin — 2 games
• Linebacker Jaylon Scott — 2 games
• Cornerback Shyheim Battle — 1 game
• Defensive tackle C.J. Clark — 1 game
• Defensive end Terrell Dawkins — 1 game
• Nickel Jalen Frazier — 1 game
What The Loss Means
NC State is 4-3 and 1-2 in the ACC. Boston College is also 4-3 and 2-2 in the conference. The Pack falls to 7-10 all-time against the Eagles.
The Pack falls to 0-3 this season on the road.
