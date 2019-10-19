Quick hits and notes from NC State’s 45-24 loss at Boston College in front of 30,275 fans Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hills, Mass.

Boston College ran for 429 yards on 60 carries in the game. That is tied with Michigan State in 1975 for the second most rushing yards allowed in a game all-time by the Wolfpack. The Spartans needed 77 runs however to reach their total.

The most ever gained on State was when Georgia Tech’s triple option ran for 479 yards in 2014.

Boston College ran for five touchdowns, tied for the fifth most ever in a game. Only Florida State (six in 2003) ran for more scores in an ACC contest against NC State.

Making matters worse was NC State ran for just 56 yards on Boston College. That is the fewest in a game this season for NC State, and it came against a defense that before Saturday was next-to-last in the ACC in rushing yards per game allowed at 191.8 yards.