What they're saying about NC State's win over Boston College

Here are some of the thoughts from those who covered NC State's 33-7 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: Hard work still to be done for NC State This is not a signature win for the Wolfpack. Boston College is a nice team, but clearly not the same without Jurkovec. Reserve Dennis Grosel can probably help BC win games going forward when its schedule eases up some, similarly to how Bailey Hockman did last year when Pack starter Devin Leary was either injured or coming back from COVID quarantines. But it needed a win over NC State after already taking a loss from Clemson. While the Tigers have looked thoroughly unimpressive doing it, they are 3-1 in the conference. NC State is 2-0 and Wake Forest is 4-0. With losses to Clemson and NC State already, it seems hard to find a path to an ACC Atlantic Division title for the Eagles. With FSU and Louisville also owning two defeats and Syracuse being 0-3, this is shaping up as a three-team race in the division. And it is a NC State team Saturday that, yes had a few fortunate plays go its way, looked plenty of good enough to be in that picture to represent the Atlantic in the ACC Championship game. Next up is a Miami team that finds itself 0-2 in the ACC after a pair of heartbreaking defeats and now faces real questions about the future of its head coach, former Pack assistant Manny Diaz. Then comes the Cardinals, 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Louisville is close to being 3-0 in the ACC, but if NC State returns home from Miami with a W, then the Cards are going to be walking into an electric Carter-Finley Stadium. Next is a date at rebuilding Florida State followed by what could be a huge game at Wake Forest. That’s even more fun to think about than all the nice things that happened to the Wolfpack Saturday evening.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Notebook: NC State is seeking respect NC State is likely to get a bump Sunday when the new polls come out, considering four ranked teams just ahead of them lost, but it might be one example of the perceived slights that head coach Dave Doeren has seen for his program despite its strong position in the ACC’s Atlantic Division. “I can’t control the lack of respect that we seem to get publicly,” Doeren said. “We know about it. Our team recognizes that people don’t think we are good." Despite sticking up for his team during both his postgame interview on the ACC Network and then his meeting with the media, Doeren also noted that focusing on the task at hand rather than worrying about disrespect will remain the priority for his team. “We’re just going to take care of what we can,” Doeren said. “We’re going to focus on us. We’re going to take the next week and try to get better again, just keep trying to get better, keep trying to win games.” “We’re going to end up where we are supposed to be at the end of the year, and people are going to think what they want.” • Jonas Pope IV, Raleigh News & Observer — Did NC State finally earn respect after its big win over BC? Dave Doeren hopes so Put some respect on N.C. State’s name. That’s what the Wolfpack said without actually saying it during their 33-7 road win over Boston College. N.C. State pitched a shutout after the first quarter, perhaps their most dominating conference performance in years. The Wolfpack won its fourth straight game and first on the road this season. At the beginning of the night, the Eagles’ student section, located just above N.C. State’s entrance to the field, were yapping and trash talking the Pack players. By the time N.C. State headed back into their locker room, only about a dozen fans remained. “Watching them leave after that third quarter was definitely satisfying,” linebacker Isaiah Moore said. It was a satisfying win where so much went right for N.C. State. That’s not supposed to happen for the No. 22 Wolfpack. Even ranked in the top 25, N.C. State is supposed to find a way to blow it. The Wolfpack, coming off its bye week, was supposed to choke on the road. Didn’t happen and the rest of the ACC has been put on notice: This isn’t the old N.C. State. • Jonas Pope IV, Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, Wake Forest climbing after ACC road wins Wait a second, is this really going to happen? Are we here in ACC land headed for an Atlantic Division title game on Nov. 13 in Winston-Salem? It sure looks that way. After N.C. State’s dominating 33-7 win over Boston College on Saturday, the Wolfpack remain undefeated in league play and 2-0 versus Atlantic Division foes. The only other undefeated team in the division? The Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake Forest defeated Syracuse on the road, 40-37, in overtime on Oct. 9. If both teams continue to find ways to win like they have, the annual showdown next month could be the biggest one yet. For now, what both teams have done has been good enough to jump in my Top 25 poll. Both teams are in my top 20. Wake Forest, open last week, moved up to No. 16 (thanks to some losses ahead of them) and N.C. State is right behind them at 17. • Jonas Pope IV, Raleigh News & Observer — NC State has a new all-time receptions leader, correcting a legacy that started rough Emezie’s career started with a moment that he refused to let define him. As a freshman in a game at Wake Forest, Emezie fumbled at the goal line what would have been the game-winning touchdown. The Demon Deacons recovered and held on for the win. Emezie, a true freshman at the time, was emotional after that game. He’s been as solid as they come catching the ball ever since. As he stood in the bowels of Alumni Stadium on Saturday, he took a moment to soak in how he’s come full circle since that moment. “You go through ups and downs in life,” Emezie said. “Everyone goes through ups and downs. Every player in their career has had crazy plays they wish they could have back. You just have to keep persevering.”