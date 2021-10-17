What they're saying about NC State's win over Boston College
Here are some of the thoughts from those who covered NC State's 33-7 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill.
• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: Hard work still to be done for NC State
This is not a signature win for the Wolfpack.
Boston College is a nice team, but clearly not the same without Jurkovec. Reserve Dennis Grosel can probably help BC win games going forward when its schedule eases up some, similarly to how Bailey Hockman did last year when Pack starter Devin Leary was either injured or coming back from COVID quarantines.
But it needed a win over NC State after already taking a loss from Clemson. While the Tigers have looked thoroughly unimpressive doing it, they are 3-1 in the conference. NC State is 2-0 and Wake Forest is 4-0. With losses to Clemson and NC State already, it seems hard to find a path to an ACC Atlantic Division title for the Eagles.
With FSU and Louisville also owning two defeats and Syracuse being 0-3, this is shaping up as a three-team race in the division.
And it is a NC State team Saturday that, yes had a few fortunate plays go its way, looked plenty of good enough to be in that picture to represent the Atlantic in the ACC Championship game.
Next up is a Miami team that finds itself 0-2 in the ACC after a pair of heartbreaking defeats and now faces real questions about the future of its head coach, former Pack assistant Manny Diaz.
Then comes the Cardinals, 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Louisville is close to being 3-0 in the ACC, but if NC State returns home from Miami with a W, then the Cards are going to be walking into an electric Carter-Finley Stadium.
Next is a date at rebuilding Florida State followed by what could be a huge game at Wake Forest.
That’s even more fun to think about than all the nice things that happened to the Wolfpack Saturday evening.
• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Notebook: NC State is seeking respect
NC State is likely to get a bump Sunday when the new polls come out, considering four ranked teams just ahead of them lost, but it might be one example of the perceived slights that head coach Dave Doeren has seen for his program despite its strong position in the ACC’s Atlantic Division.
“I can’t control the lack of respect that we seem to get publicly,” Doeren said. “We know about it. Our team recognizes that people don’t think we are good."
Despite sticking up for his team during both his postgame interview on the ACC Network and then his meeting with the media, Doeren also noted that focusing on the task at hand rather than worrying about disrespect will remain the priority for his team.
“We’re just going to take care of what we can,” Doeren said. “We’re going to focus on us. We’re going to take the next week and try to get better again, just keep trying to get better, keep trying to win games.”
“We’re going to end up where we are supposed to be at the end of the year, and people are going to think what they want.”
• Jonas Pope IV, Raleigh News & Observer — Did NC State finally earn respect after its big win over BC? Dave Doeren hopes so
Put some respect on N.C. State’s name.
That’s what the Wolfpack said without actually saying it during their 33-7 road win over Boston College.
N.C. State pitched a shutout after the first quarter, perhaps their most dominating conference performance in years. The Wolfpack won its fourth straight game and first on the road this season.
At the beginning of the night, the Eagles’ student section, located just above N.C. State’s entrance to the field, were yapping and trash talking the Pack players. By the time N.C. State headed back into their locker room, only about a dozen fans remained.
“Watching them leave after that third quarter was definitely satisfying,” linebacker Isaiah Moore said.
It was a satisfying win where so much went right for N.C. State. That’s not supposed to happen for the No. 22 Wolfpack. Even ranked in the top 25, N.C. State is supposed to find a way to blow it. The Wolfpack, coming off its bye week, was supposed to choke on the road. Didn’t happen and the rest of the ACC has been put on notice: This isn’t the old N.C. State.
• Jonas Pope IV, Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, Wake Forest climbing after ACC road wins
Wait a second, is this really going to happen?
Are we here in ACC land headed for an Atlantic Division title game on Nov. 13 in Winston-Salem? It sure looks that way. After N.C. State’s dominating 33-7 win over Boston College on Saturday, the Wolfpack remain undefeated in league play and 2-0 versus Atlantic Division foes.
The only other undefeated team in the division? The Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake Forest defeated Syracuse on the road, 40-37, in overtime on Oct. 9. If both teams continue to find ways to win like they have, the annual showdown next month could be the biggest one yet.
For now, what both teams have done has been good enough to jump in my Top 25 poll. Both teams are in my top 20. Wake Forest, open last week, moved up to No. 16 (thanks to some losses ahead of them) and N.C. State is right behind them at 17.
• Jonas Pope IV, Raleigh News & Observer — NC State has a new all-time receptions leader, correcting a legacy that started rough
Emezie’s career started with a moment that he refused to let define him. As a freshman in a game at Wake Forest, Emezie fumbled at the goal line what would have been the game-winning touchdown.
The Demon Deacons recovered and held on for the win. Emezie, a true freshman at the time, was emotional after that game. He’s been as solid as they come catching the ball ever since.
As he stood in the bowels of Alumni Stadium on Saturday, he took a moment to soak in how he’s come full circle since that moment.
“You go through ups and downs in life,” Emezie said. “Everyone goes through ups and downs. Every player in their career has had crazy plays they wish they could have back. You just have to keep persevering.”
• David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer — NC State should be seen as a serious ACC contender after rout of Boston College
Saturday's 33-7 win over Boston College was not your run-of-the-mill, leave town and never look back kind of victory.
N.C. State (5-1, 2-0 ACC) put its foot on the throats of the Eagles in the second half with 23 unanswered points and a dominating defensive performance that held Boston College scoreless for the final 56 minutes of the game.
The better team won, and they won handily.
"It's fun to see guys see blood in the water and not let them back in the game," Doeren said. "That to me is what championship football teams do. They don't let team's back in the game when you have them on the ropes."
Doeren continuously preaches the need for complementary football, and in the second half against Boston College, the Wolfpack backed up their coach's words.
• David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer — Third quarter throttle: 3 takeaways from NC State's win over Boston College
A trio of big plays in the third quarter turned a close game into a rout as N.C. State passed its first Atlantic Coast Conference road test.
Backed by 21 unanswered points to start the second half, the No. 22 Wolfpack (5-1, 2-0 ACC) defeated Boston College 33-7 on a blustery Saturday night while handing the Eagles (4-2, 0-2 ACC) their second-straight loss.
It was N.C. State's fourth straight win since a Week 2 loss against Mississippi State and its first road win of the season.
Devan Boykin's 34-yard scoop-and-score on a mishandled punt opened the floodgates in the third quarter, leading to two touchdown passes from quarterback Devin Leary, including a career-long connection with Thayer Thomas.
A 10-7 halftime lead quickly ballooned to 31-7.
• Joe Giglio, WRALSportsFan — No. 22 NC State blasts Boston College to improve to 2-0 in the ACC
The breaks might finally be going NC State’s way.
The Wolfpack used a circus catch, a special teams blunder and a pair of turnovers to blast Boston College 33-7 on the road on Saturday night.
The 22nd-ranked Wolfpack started the game the right way with a bobbling, one-handed highlight catch by receiver Devin Carter for a 40-yard touchdown.
Safety Devan Boykin cracked it open in the third quarter when BC punter Grant Carlson dropped the snap and Boykin cashed it in for a 34-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
"We got hot there in the third quarter," NC State coach Dave Doeren said. "The punt block was a huge spark."
NC State (5-1) improved to 2-0 in the ACC in an important Atlantic Division matchup with Boston College (4-2). The Wolfpack is trying to win the program’s first division title and first conference title since 1979.
After a home win over Clemson on Sept. 25, Doeren declared the Wolfpack the best team in the conference. This was its first chance in league play since the important win over the Tigers, who have won the ACC six years in a row.
• Associated Press — No. 22 North Carolina State beats Boston College 33-7
Thayer Thomas knew the pass wasn't intended for him. Then he realized he had a chance to catch it.
"On that play I'm not even a viable option," Thomas said after his leaping catch from Devin Leary on a broken play led to a 79-yard touchdown that helped No. 22 North Carolina State beat Boston College 33-7 on Saturday night.
"It's kind of just like a scramble play," Thomas said. "My job is to set the pick for somebody coming underneath me. Devin just went right, he found me and I just had to kind of make a play for him."
The game was tied 7-7 with just seconds left in the first half when the Wolfpack ran their kicking unit out to squeeze in a 27-yard field goal before time expired. They then added three touchdowns in the third quarter — two of them off back-to-back BC turnovers — to turn a tie game into a 31-7 blowout.
N.C. State added a safety in the final four minutes to seal its third straight victory. Coach Dave Doeren said he hopes it sends a message to those who doubt whether the Wolfpack (5-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are for real.
"I mean, look, I can't control the lack of respect that we seem to get, publicly. We know about it. Out team recognizes that people don't think we're good," he said. "We're going to end up where we're supposed to be at the end of the year, and people will think what they think."
• Jaylan Harrington, Technician — Devan Boykin sparks NC State to blowout of Boston College
In the aforementioned second-quarter drive, the Eagles were just outside of the red zone, and on 2nd and 10 Boykin broke up a pass which should’ve sent things to third and long. Instead, graduate end Daniel Joseph was called for a ticky-tack roughing the passer which put BC inside the 15. But as the Eagles dialed up a perfect 3rd and 3 call, which used play action to sneak a tight end up the seam, Boykin was caught in the fake and made a great recovery playing through the receiver’s hands to knock the ball out and take a touchdown off the board.
In the third quarter, up 10-7, Boykin made his presence known on special teams, scooping up a fumble by punter Grant Carlson and returning it 34 yards to the house. Those two plays constituted a 14-point swing for the Wolfpack, and the beginning of 26 unanswered points to first silence, then empty out the home crowd.
“Devan's practiced really well the last three weeks,” Doeren said. “He's earned more playing time, and they rewarded him with that and he capitalized on it. It doesn't surprise me, he’s a coach's son. He takes practice very seriously as does Betty [who] goes in and makes a safety at the end of the game. The guy doesn't know he's gonna play. But he practices like he's gonna start, and that's awesome to see.”
Boykin’s three-tackle, two-PBU, fumble return TD performance gives a glimpse into the future of this NC State secondary, which will be in good hands. With Boykin making noise at safety, fellow freshman Aydan White showing out at cornerback and freshman defensive tackle Davin Vann making plays in the backfield, the recruiting class of 2020 is making its mark even as underclassmen.
• Scott Gates, Technician — Wolfpack football earns respect with dominant road win over Boston College
Comedian Jeff Foxworthy said on College Gameday Saturday morning, “I think the Wolfpack defense is as nasty as the squeegee water at the gas station.” Led by redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore, this defense was indeed nasty on Saturday night in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts against then-4-1 Boston College.
The Wolfpack entered Saturday with its fair share of doubters both locally and nationally. It is safe to say the Woflpack silenced those doubters with a dominant 33-7 win on the road over Boston College.
“I can't control the lack of respect that we seem to get publicly, we know about it, our team recognizes that people don't think we're good, and we're just going to take care of what we can,” Doeren said.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary has been a man on a mission. In his last four outings, Leary has 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions, including three touchdowns against the Eagles. After the game, Doeren had high praise for his quarterback.
“I’m proud of Devin, you know, he’s done a lot of things for us that help us win games,” Doeren said.
• Trevor Hass, Boston Globe — After a tight first half, No. 22 North Carolina State left Boston College in its dust in convincing win
A night that began in promising fashion for the Boston College football team quickly soured and spiraled into a lopsided defeat the Eagles will want to quickly put behind them.
No. 22 North Carolina State scored 26 unanswered points, running away with a decisive 33-7 win at Alumni Stadium on Saturday. The Eagles (4-2, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who last beat an Associated Press-ranked team in 2014, have lost two straight after starting 4-0 for the first time since 2007.
BC squandered a chance to upset a contender at home and was left wondering what could have been.
“We didn’t play well,” BC head coach Jeff Hafley said. “We didn’t, and that’s just the truth. And I don’t want to make anything bigger than that. We need to play better. We need to get better.”
• Andy Backstrom, Eagle Action — BC falls apart in second half against No. 22 Wolfpack
First-year place kicker Connor Lytton missed a 32-yard field goal. Graduate punter Grant Carlson muffed a snap. And true freshman wideout Jaden Williams dropped three passes, one of which resulted in an interception.
Boston College’s secret weapons, both young and old, were off their game Saturday night under the lights of a packed yet wet Alumni Stadium, and it cost the Eagles.
BC was in position to take a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. Instead, the Wolfpack finished the half with a field goal of its own. It was the first of four consecutive N.C. State scores that saw the Wolfpack stake itself to a 31-7 advantage and spoil BC’s Homecoming Weekend.
N.C. State added insult to injury in the fourth quarter with a safety and secured a 33-7 win, extending BC’s losing streak to AP-ranked opponents to 22 games.
Rather than storming the field, BC (4-2, 0-2 ACC) was hit with a terrible storm of drops, fumbles, non-fumbles and poor kicks. At first, however, BC was playing a game Eagles fans have become accustomed to watching during the first two years of the Jeff Hafley era.
