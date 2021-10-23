Column: Not a championship performance from NC State

Carter is one of the Pack's best playmakers, see the Clemson game for evidence. Some nights are just not your night, and he was far from alone.

Redshirt sophomore receiver Devin Carter had two crucial drops on crossing routes that would likely result in first downs, the last of them coming on NC State’s final possession when it faced second and 10 at its own 44 and a golden opportunity to steal a win.

It was, as head coach Dave Doeren noted, a myriad of issues that led to a crushing one-point defeat. The deflating spirit around the Wolfpack locker room could be felt through the virtual screens of Zoom conference calls.

If you want to be an ACC champion, and believe it or not that goal is still attainable for NC State even following its 31-30 loss at Miami, you just cannot deliver performances like the one witnessed Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Cory Durdem jumped offside on a fourth and five at the NC State 10-yard line while the Hurricanes were lining up for a field goal. A play later, what should have been three points turned into seven when Miami scored a touchdown.

On one of Miami’s touchdowns, freshman running back Jaylan Knighton ran out of the backfield uncovered on a fourth and one play that resulted in a 53-yard score.

The backbreaker came when there appeared to be a similar breakdown in coverage on third and 16 from the Miami 42-yard line. A stop would have given NC State the football back with about two and a half minutes left and one last chance to get a win.

Instead, freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who backed up his talk earlier in the week with a sterling performance by throwing for 325 yards and four touchdowns, found tight end Will Mallory uncovered for a 21-yard gain, allowing the Hurricanes to set up in victory formation.

It was not all on the players either.

There are sure to be some second-guessing of the decisions, such as going for it on fourth and eight at the Wolfpack 46-yard line with about three minutes left and two timeouts in the pocket. Considering the defense just held Miami to a three-and-out with negative yards on the previous possession, a reasonable case could have been made to punt it away, especially after a screen pass on third and 10 to junior running back Ricky Person Jr. netted just two yards.

There was a feeling that NC State was snakebitten on this particular night.

A potential game-changing fumble in the third quarter inside the Miami 10-yard line on a disastrous punt return by the Canes was wiped off because the player who recovered it for the Pack, freshman receiver Anthony Smith, was without his helmet. By rule, once a helmet comes off, that player cannot make a play on the ball anymore, even in this case when it appeared that Smith’s helmet was ripped loose by a Miami player.

The result is that instead of first and goal, NC State had to re-do the punt.

NC State also took a significant loss when redshirt junior Isaiah Moore tried to play on an apparent injured knee suffered early in the game before deciding he could not go anymore. Moore’s absence may have been felt on that long third down conversion pass by Miami to ice the victory, as sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas hinted there was a lack of understanding between his unit on the play.

Miami deserves plenty of credit. It knew its season was on the line and played like it. They were spirited and aggressive on both sides of the football.

And to be fair, there are things Miami could point to as well, such as a running into the kicker penalty that negated a missed field goal in the fourth quarter from Pack junior Christopher Dunn and gave him a second chance, which he made from 40 yards out.

Yet, NC State was talented enough to almost win this game. That does show something, especially when considering its goal of an ACC title is still reachable.

The margin for error is cut down dramatically, though. No more hiccups, starting next week against a Louisville team that has a quarterback in Malik Cunningham capable of giving defenses fits.

Then a road date at Florida State, who suddenly appears to have found something after a disastrous start to the regular season.

If NC State can pull those two out, it sets up a huge showdown at Wake Forest, who now sits in an undisputed position as the top team in the Atlantic Division.

There is still a path for the Wolfpack, albeit much narrower now. Which means from now on out, it will require a championship effort each week.