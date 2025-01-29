Published Jan 29, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 29
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State OL signee Michael Gibbs oozes intangibles

The Wolfpack Central — Sophomore WR Anthony Roberts could be Triangle battle

Fayetteville Observer — Trey Parker brings 'Fayetteville mentality' in NC State loss at Duke

Technician — NC State baseball set to take on loaded schedule in 2025

Technician — NC State 2025 softball roster breakdown

Technician — NC State softball has plenty of opportunities to prove itself with 2025 schedule

Technician — NC State 2025 baseball roster breakdown

Technician — A family affair: The bond of the Ensley sisters

Technician — D-Rock and The Dude: NC State baseball’s bullpen aces

Technician — COLUMN: This is the year NC State baseball win the ACC Championship

Technician — Balanced guard play paying dividends for No. 17 NC State women’s basketball

GoPack.com — Koy Buesgens Named ACC Co-Wrestler of the Week

GoPack.com — Leroux and Staeheli Sweep ACC Men’s Tennis Weekly Awards

GoPack.com — Yves Tcheuyap Signs with Crown Legacy FC

GoPack.com — Rockefeller Earns ACC Weekly Honors

