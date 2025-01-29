Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 29

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State OL signee Michael Gibbs oozes intangibles
The Wolfpack Central — Sophomore WR Anthony Roberts could be Triangle battle
Fayetteville Observer — Trey Parker brings 'Fayetteville mentality' in NC State loss at Duke
Technician — NC State baseball set to take on loaded schedule in 2025
Technician — NC State 2025 softball roster breakdown
Technician — NC State softball has plenty of opportunities to prove itself with 2025 schedule
Technician — NC State 2025 baseball roster breakdown
Technician — A family affair: The bond of the Ensley sisters
Technician — D-Rock and The Dude: NC State baseball’s bullpen aces
Technician — COLUMN: This is the year NC State baseball win the ACC Championship
Technician — Balanced guard play paying dividends for No. 17 NC State women’s basketball
GoPack.com — Koy Buesgens Named ACC Co-Wrestler of the Week
GoPack.com — Leroux and Staeheli Sweep ACC Men’s Tennis Weekly Awards
GoPack.com — Yves Tcheuyap Signs with Crown Legacy FC
GoPack.com — Rockefeller Earns ACC Weekly Honors
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
