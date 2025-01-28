Coach series: NC State OL signee Michael Gibbs oozes intangibles

Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard left tackle Michael Gibbs left behind a legacy for future Vikings’ players to live up to.

Gibbs helped lead Hoggard to a runner-up finish in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs in 2023, and the Vikings went 12-2 this past season before getting knocked out of the playoffs by Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Gibbs was thorough with his recruiting process and landed at NC State. He also considered Duke, Virginia Tech and Penn State among others.

Hoggard coach Craig Underwood knows players the caliber of Gibbs are rare.