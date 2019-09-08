What they're saying about NC State's win over Western Carolina
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Sept. 8.
What they're saying
• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: Young Wolfpack shows potential but has work to do
NC State football is 2-0 after wins over East Carolina and Western Carolina by a combined score of 75-6. That alone is a reason for optimism going forward.
Yet after two games perhaps it’s more accurate to feel that the Wolfpack could yet have been so much better in those wins, which is probably the byproduct of taking the football field with a young team that only has nine healthy scholarship seniors this year (one of whom — corner Nick McCloud — missed the Western Carolina contest with an injury).
• Joe Giglio, Raleigh News and Observer — ‘Humbled’ Bam Knight shines in NC State’s win over Western Carolina
Dave Doeren didn’t say too much about Bam Knight during training camp.
Knight was the star of N.C. State’s spring game but the Wolfpack coach didn’t mention the freshman running back often in August.
Turns out, there was a good reason for that.
“I fumbled three days in a row,” Knight said.
That’s a no-no with Doeren, regardless of how well you played in the spring or how highly rated you were as a recruit. So far, Knight has figured out how to hold onto the ball.
• Bob Sutton, Burlington Times-News — What a Knight for Wolfpack: NC State freshman sets tone with big game
North Carolina State’s Zonovan Knight had such a bad week of practice during preseason camp that he began having thoughts that didn’t make any sense to him.
“I had a three-day period where I fumbled every day,” Knight said. “I felt like quitting.”
On Saturday afternoon, he felt like running through would-be tacklers and it ended up as part of a monumental performance.
The freshman running back rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns as N.C. State wore down visiting Western Carolina in a 41-0 victory at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Now that the season has begun, Knight appears to be in good form. It wasn’t always that way.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Column: Young Wolfpack shows potential but has work to do
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Ground game comes alive in win over WCU
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 41-0 win over Western Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 41, Western Carolina 0
• The Wolfpacker — Audio: Dave Doeren postgame press conference
• Associated Press — NC State posts 41-0 shutout over Western Carolina
• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘Humbled’ Bam Knight shines in NC State’s win over Western Carolina
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State pastes Western Carolina to improve to 2-0
• Burlington Times-News — What a Knight for Wolfpack: NC State freshman sets tone with big game
• Technician — Knight, running game flourish in rout of Catamounts
• Technician — Three-headed rushing attack powers Pack past Western Carolina
• Technician — Wolfpack goes 0-3 at VCU Invitational with loss to Alabama
• Technician — Pack looks to rebound against Duquesne after home loss
• GoPack.com — Three touchdown second quarter propels Pack to 41-0 shutout
• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer to host Duquesne Sunday
• GoPack.com — Women’s golf to open season Monday at Cougar Classic
• GoPack.com — Pack set to open season at Gopher Invitational
Tweets of the day
Through the first eight quarters of the 2019 season, @PackFootball's defense has yet to allow a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Rk5wfPSpQU— FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) September 7, 2019
1⃣1⃣6⃣ yards— FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) September 7, 2019
2⃣ touchdowns@PackFootball freshman @knight_zonovan notches his first 100-yard game. pic.twitter.com/T1Q34FqZTb
Sack lunch for @AlimMcneill.@PackFootball getting pressure early. pic.twitter.com/IVk5V8KgLD— FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) September 7, 2019
NC State up to 300 yards rushing as a team in the game.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 7, 2019
The Wolfpack have yet to allow a touchdown this year 😲#ACCFootball | #1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/44Gpg7iAYd— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 7, 2019
#PackFact: NC State outrushed WCU 309-8, the biggest run differential since 2014 against North Carolina (388-30).— NC State Football 🐺🐺🏈 (@PackFootball) September 7, 2019
#PackFact: @knight_zonovan went over 100 yards rushing in just his 2nd career game (119). It's the fastest for an NC State player since Tremayne Stephens did so in his first career game in 1994.— NC State Football 🐺🐺🏈 (@PackFootball) September 7, 2019
NEW VIDEO: Highlights: Myers Park's Porter Rooks hauls in three touchdowns, beats Providence 63-3 https://t.co/KEuQAWP4O4 pic.twitter.com/r75gJbPmQK— HighSchoolOT.com (@highschoolot) September 7, 2019
Chuck the Chest Amato sighting on the Miami sideline here at Kenan Stadium pic.twitter.com/9oo4D5xNUz— Jason Staples (@DocStaples) September 8, 2019
Thanks for the hospitality @PackFootball. Wish I had a pic w/ @twerme, @jb8sy & our great @FOXSportsSouth producer Erik! Such a fun crew for my last game in the Carolinas! #ACCFB #NCStateVsWCU pic.twitter.com/8pNGDyPFK4— Stormy Buonantony (@StormBuonantony) September 7, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook