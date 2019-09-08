Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Sept. 8.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: Young Wolfpack shows potential but has work to do

NC State football is 2-0 after wins over East Carolina and Western Carolina by a combined score of 75-6. That alone is a reason for optimism going forward.

Yet after two games perhaps it’s more accurate to feel that the Wolfpack could yet have been so much better in those wins, which is probably the byproduct of taking the football field with a young team that only has nine healthy scholarship seniors this year (one of whom — corner Nick McCloud — missed the Western Carolina contest with an injury).

• Joe Giglio, Raleigh News and Observer — ‘Humbled’ Bam Knight shines in NC State’s win over Western Carolina

Dave Doeren didn’t say too much about Bam Knight during training camp.

Knight was the star of N.C. State’s spring game but the Wolfpack coach didn’t mention the freshman running back often in August.

Turns out, there was a good reason for that.

“I fumbled three days in a row,” Knight said.

That’s a no-no with Doeren, regardless of how well you played in the spring or how highly rated you were as a recruit. So far, Knight has figured out how to hold onto the ball.

• Bob Sutton, Burlington Times-News — What a Knight for Wolfpack: NC State freshman sets tone with big game

North Carolina State’s Zonovan Knight had such a bad week of practice during preseason camp that he began having thoughts that didn’t make any sense to him.

“I had a three-day period where I fumbled every day,” Knight said. “I felt like quitting.”

On Saturday afternoon, he felt like running through would-be tacklers and it ended up as part of a monumental performance.

The freshman running back rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns as N.C. State wore down visiting Western Carolina in a 41-0 victory at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Now that the season has begun, Knight appears to be in good form. It wasn’t always that way.







