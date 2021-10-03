What they're saying about NC State's win over Louisiana Tech

Here are some of the thoughts from those who covered NC State's 34-27 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

NC State redshirt freshman tight end Chris Toudle had a touchdown reception in the first half of the Pack's win over Louisiana Tech. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: Hard work still to be done for NC State The month of October is off to a good start for the Wolfpack. It did not receive a high grade for its performance Saturday, allowing Louisiana Tech to seemingly come back from the grave a few times behind its potent offense, but it still gets a passing score by adding one to the W column. “It was great to, I guess, not play great and win a football game against a team that I think is really good,” Doeren said. “I said this all week. I didn’t just say it. I think Louisiana Tech’s offense is really good. "We helped them at times, but from an offensive standpoint they were the best offense we’ve played against and they looked like it in the second half.” NC State can have a really good football season, and it’s certainly easier to dream about potentially competing for the ACC when you are 4-1 going into the bye vs. 3-2. But Saturday also showed nothing can be taken for granted. The long haul to potentially reaching that dream has only yet begun, and there are a lot more tense games ahead.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Notebook: NC State is ready for a bye week NC State enters its bye week with a 4-1 record after surviving a scare from Louisiana Tech to prevail 34-27 Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The Wolfpack has concluded its non-conference slate and faces nothing but league action the rest of the way. NC State and Wake Forest are the only Atlantic Division teams without an ACC loss, with the Demon Deacons having already played three conference games and NC State just the one win over Clemson Sept. 25. It will not be an easy path for the Pack returning from the bye. NC State has to play four of its next five games on the road. Thus, the bye will be a nice mental reset, more than anything, for head coach Dave Doeren’s program, which had to rebound from its headline-grabbing win over the Tigers to face the Bulldogs Saturday. “We need a bye right now,” Doeren confirmed. “We are definitely ready for one, physically and mentally. It was a lot getting back up from the win the previous week.” “It’s good to go into the bye on a winning streak,” redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore, who had a team-high 10 tackles, including one for a loss, added. “We’ve played five really hard games, so far. “Getting guys healed up, getting some rest — we know we’ve got conference play coming up. So, it’s definitely a good time for it. The good news is that Doeren’s team appears to be “somewhat healthy,” as the coach described it, going into the off week. • Jonas Pope IV, Raleigh News & Observer — NC State ends Louisiana Tech's upset bid on final play. What we learned about the Wolfpack. There would be no Clemson hangover for N.C. State. But, boy, did the Wolfpack have fans on the edge of their seats inside Carter-Finley Stadium against Louisiana Tech. Jakeen Harris picked off Austin Kendall in the end zone on the final play of the game, sealing the 34-27 victory. No. 23 N.C. State was coming off the biggest win of the Dave Doeren era last week, and there were whispers of a letdown with the overlooked Bulldogs coming to town. Louisiana Tech was no pushover and made the Wolfpack faithful sweat a little bit. Louisiana Tech pulled to within one score twice in the fourth quarter, both on touchdown passes from veteran Austin Kendall, who was a game-time decision. N.C. State (4-1) led the Bulldogs by seven with 12:05 remaining after Kendall threw his second touchdown of the night, a 23-yard strike to Bub Means. This came after the Wolfpack took a comfortable 14-point lead with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter. But the Bulldogs answered quickly, covering 68 yards in five plays. But N.C. State countered, knocking almost five minutes off the clock, ending with a 4-yard Zonovan Knight touchdown run. Knight carried the ball five times for 37 yards on the drive. He finished with 85 yards rushing on 13 carries.