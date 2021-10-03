Notebook: NC State is ready for a bye week

NC State enters its bye week with a 4-1 record after surviving a scare from Louisiana Tech to prevail 34-27 Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack has concluded its non-conference slate and faces nothing but league action the rest of the way. NC State and Wake Forest are the only Atlantic Division teams without an ACC loss, with the Demon Deacons having already played three conference games and NC State just the one win over Clemson Sept. 25.

It will not be an easy path for the Pack returning from the bye. NC State has to play four of its next five games on the road.

Thus, the bye will be a nice mental reset, more than anything, for head coach Dave Doeren’s program, which had to rebound from its headline-grabbing win over the Tigers to face the Bulldogs Saturday.

“We need a bye right now,” Doeren confirmed. “We are definitely ready for one, physically and mentally. It was a lot getting back up from the win the previous week.”

“It’s good to go into the bye on a winning streak,” redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore, who had a team-high 10 tackles, including one for a loss, added. “We’ve played five really hard games, so far.

“Getting guys healed up, getting some rest — we know we’ve got conference play coming up. So, it’s definitely a good time for it.

The good news is that Doeren’s team appears to be “somewhat healthy,” as the coach described it, going into the off week.

“We got bruises and things like that,” Doeren said. “Guys are definitely going to take advantage of the rest I am going to give them, but we got things to work on, too, and need to get better.”