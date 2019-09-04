NC State football fans knew that freshman running back Zonovan Knight was a speedy, big-play threat. That was discovered when he ran for a 73-yard touchdown in the Kay Yow Spring Game in April. What most Wolfpack fans probably did not know was that Knight was not the only speedy, big-play true freshman coming to NC State. While Knight enrolled early, Jordan Houston arrived in the more traditional fashion. That’s because when Knight was starting college classes last January, Houston’s recruitment was at a crossroads.

NC State freshman running back Jordan Houston was part of a running backs by committee approach in the season opener against ECU. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

As a senior at Flint Hill High in Oakton, Va., the Waldorf, Md. native was committed to Maryland. But the fallout from the death in football-related activities of Maryland player Jordan McNair eventually cost then-Terrapins head coach D.J. Durkin his job.

At that point, Houston began to reconsider his options. NC State in January began realizing that it was likely not going to sign four-star Jamious Griffin from Rome (Ga.) High, a long-time commitment who chose not to sign in the December signing period. So it was only natural that Houston and NC State proved to be a match for each other. “About two weeks before signing day, Coach [Dave] Doeren called me and offered me,” Houston remembered. “Basically they told me the opportunity to play here was open, so I couldn’t turn that down. Obviously it’s working, so I’m happy.” Houston has already worked his way into the Wolfpack running back rotation. In his first game, Houston’s highlight moment was when he lined up in the slot and then ran a sweep for 22 yards. Overall, Houston finished with six rushes for 35 yards and caught three passes for 10 yards. When Houston was in high school, he played the traditional running back role and carried the ball about 20 times a game, he estimated. Houston’s speed is being utilized in multiple ways at NC State. “I like it a lot,” Houston said. “They get me out in space, allow me to make plays. What more can you ask for?” Houston, Knight, sophomore Ricky Person Jr. and redshirt freshman Trent Pennix all received multiple carries in the opener. There is no set rotation at running back, according to Houston. “It really depends on how we do that week in practice,” he said. “If we have a good week in practice, you’re probably going to get carries.” Houston earned his opportunity last Saturday, and he couldn’t help but soak up the moment. “First time I went in, I went for the jet sweep,” Houston recalled. “I just looked at the crowd and I was like, ‘Wow!’ … It was more than I thought it would be.”

Matthew McKay Reflects Back On His First Start

When redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay finished his opening game becoming just the third quarterback in NC State history to throw for over 300 yards in his first career start, the congratulations started coming.

“I did get a lot of texts, my phone was blowing up,” McKay admitted, before adding, “I just appreciate everybody hitting me up.” But McKay is not content. He noted that watching the video on Sunday can be tough sometimes, and he said there were “a lot of things” he saw that could be better. “They’re frustrating to watch,” he said. The main lesson that McKay took away from the opener: relax and do his job. He noted that he felt better as the game went along against East Carolina and hopes that will carry over. “I think it was just me calming down and understanding what the defense is giving me, just not pre-determining where to go with the ball,” McKay said. “I definitely thought I could have been a lot better out there,” he added. “Thought we did a solid job, but we left a lot of plays out there on the field. We just need to come here and learn and execute on Saturday.” Going forward, McKay will have one less receiver to work with. Redshirt junior C.J. Riley, who caught 28 passes for 315 yards and a pair of scores in 2018, was lost for the season after he tore his ACL on punt coverage in the second quarter of Saturday’s win. Doeren has said that redshirt freshman Devin Carter will likely have the first opportunity to take Riley’s place. “It’s a big loss,” McKay said. “We’re praying for him as well, but now it’s time for other guys to step up.” McKay said he’s talked with Carter, but he did not need to give him any advice about what’s at stake. “He knows it’s next man up, so he just has to take advantage of his opportunity,” McKay said. One other potential option on the outside is fifth-year senior Tabari Hines, the former Wake Forest and Oregon player who had an impressive debut for the Wolfpack. He caught four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown and also ran once for 34 yards on a reverse. Hines typically plays in the slot, but Doeren has said in the past he also knows how to play the outside receiver positions. “I know he’s going to make a play,” McKay said about throwing it to Hines. NC State still has junior Emeka Emezie, who had seven receptions for 70 yards and will be McKay’s go-to receiver in 2019. “I trust him a lot, just throwing the ball into his hands,” McKay said. “It’s my job just to get it there, but I’m comfortable with Thayer Thomas, Devin Carter, all of the other receivers too."

John Garrison Welcomes Offensive Line Rotation