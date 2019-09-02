NC State football's depth at receiver took a blow this weekend when Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren announced during his weekly Monday press conference that redshirt junior receiver C.J. Riley will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in his left knee during the second quarter of Saturday's 34-6 win over East Carolina.

Riley started the game and was expected to be one of NC State's leading receivers this year. He caught 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns during his sophomore season. In addition, Riley emerged as one of the Pack's best special teams player. It was on punt coverage where Riley sustained his injury.



Riley had torn the ACL in his other knee which caused him to miss his true freshman season.

In his place, redshirt freshman Devin Carter is expected to start. Carter caught a 12-yard pass against the Pirates Saturday. He played in four games and preserved his redshirt in 2018. Carter caught an 11-yard pass, ironically also against ECU, in that playing time.