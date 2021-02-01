WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser
NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Monday in a league-wide ACC head coaches Zoom press availability.
The Pack (7-6, 3-5 ACC) is next scheduled to face Virginia (11-3, 7-1 ACC) in PNC Arena on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ACC Network.
Here is the video of Keatts from Monday:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
