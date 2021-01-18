NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Monday in a league-wide head coaches Zoom press availability.

The Wolfpack has had two games postponed in the past week due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing. A home contest against Georgia Tech that was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16, and a road game against No. 18 Virginia scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 were both impacted.

The Pack (6-4, 2-3 ACC) is next scheduled to face North Carolina (8-5, 3-3 ACC) on the road Saturday, Jan. 23 at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Here is the video of Keatts from Monday: