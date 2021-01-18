 WATCH: NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-18 10:29:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball head coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Monday in a league-wide head coaches Zoom press availability.

The Wolfpack has had two games postponed in the past week due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing. A home contest against Georgia Tech that was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16, and a road game against No. 18 Virginia scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 were both impacted.

The Pack (6-4, 2-3 ACC) is next scheduled to face North Carolina (8-5, 3-3 ACC) on the road Saturday, Jan. 23 at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Here is the video of Keatts from Monday:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts' squad is 6-4 overall and 2-3 in ACC play after a three-game losing streak. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

Head coach Kevin Keatts

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}