NC State head men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Friday as the team prepares for the 2020-21 season.

The Wolfpack are reported to have several non-conference opponents lined up already, including Michigan in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, UConn in a neutral site game and a multi-team event in Raleigh to kick off the season, but the Pack's schedule has still not been officially released.

Here is the video of Keatts from Friday: