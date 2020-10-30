 WATCH: NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts Friday presser
Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State head men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Friday as the team prepares for the 2020-21 season.

The Wolfpack are reported to have several non-conference opponents lined up already, including Michigan in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, UConn in a neutral site game and a multi-team event in Raleigh to kick off the season, but the Pack's schedule has still not been officially released.

Here is the video of Keatts from Friday:

Head coach Kevin Keatts enters his fourth season with the Wolfpack in 2020-21. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

{{ article.author_name }}