 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Syracuse loss
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-09 20:22:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball fell to 8-8 (4-7 ACC) this season with a 77-68 loss to Syracuse Tuesday night.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk and redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the loss:

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk 

Redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen

