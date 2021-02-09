WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Syracuse loss
NC State Wolfpack basketball fell to 8-8 (4-7 ACC) this season with a 77-68 loss to Syracuse Tuesday night.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk and redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the loss:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk
Redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen
