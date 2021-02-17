WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Pittsburgh win
NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 9-9 (5-8 ACC) this season with a 74-73 road win over Pittsburgh Wednesday.
Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, freshman guard Cam Hayes, fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk and senior guard Braxton Beverly answered questions from media members following the game.
Watch what they had to say following the win:
Head coach Kevin Keatts
Freshman guard Cam Hayes
Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk
Senior guard Braxton Beverly
