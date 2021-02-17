 WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Pittsburgh win
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-17 18:34:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Kevin Keatts and NC State players after Pittsburgh win

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack basketball advanced to 9-9 (5-8 ACC) this season with a 74-73 road win over Pittsburgh Wednesday.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, freshman guard Cam Hayes, fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk and senior guard Braxton Beverly answered questions from media members following the game.

Watch what they had to say following the win:

Head coach Kevin Keatts

Freshman guard Cam Hayes 

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk

Senior guard Braxton Beverly

——

{{ article.author_name }}