Villanova DB Devon Marshall to solidify NC State secondary
Villanova sophomore cornerback Devon Marshall will spend his last two years at NC State.
The 6-foot, 200-pounder had 47 tackles (34 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss and 11 passes defended in 13 games his sophomore year for the Wildcats. He had nine tackles in a 48-14 loss at Central Florida on Sept. 16.
Marshall added eight tackles in his last game for Villanova against South Dakota State in the playoffs.
Marshall played in nine games his freshman year and had 13 tackles and blocked a punt against Delaware.
Marshall is from Boston, Mass., and attended Catholic Memorial High, winning the Massachusetts state title. He was a first-team all-state honoree and team’s defensive MVP. He had a combined kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns.
