North Carolina coach Hubert Davis made the the goal this week to win the ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C., but the Tar Heels came up short Saturday.

NC State never flinched in the second half and pulled away for a 84-76 win over North Carolina and Davis simply said his team couldn't guard the Wolfpack. In particular, senior guard D.J. Horne had 29 points and senior center D.J. Burns had 20 on 9 of 12 shooting.

Davis was joined on the podium by senior guard R.J. Davis and senior center Armando Bacot, and neither player has ever won a ACC Tournament title.

Click below to watch the press conference: