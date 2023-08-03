NC State sophomore quarterback MJ Morris has gone through quite the range of emotions over the last year.

Morris probably figured he'd be redshirting at this time last year, but was thrust into the starting lineup when injuries struck at quarterback. Unfortunately, the injury bug ended his season too after the Boston College loss.

Following the bowl loss vs. Maryland, Morris was getting ready to be "QB1" for 2023, but then offensive coordinator Tim Beck was hired as head coach at Coastal Carolina. That chain reaction led to NCSU hiring new offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who then brought in his former quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

Armstrong was quickly elevated to first-string quarterback and Morris needed to learn his own niche. He feels good where he is going into the season.

Click below to watch the video: