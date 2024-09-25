Video reel: NC State younger players getting new experiences
NC State has featured the next waive of the football program on Tuesday and Wednesday at media availabilities.
Redshirt sophomore guard Valen Erickson, sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse, redshirt freshman linebacker Kamal Bonner, redshirt freshman defensive end Isaiah Shirley and freshmen wide receivers Terrell Anderson and Keenan Jackson each met with the media.
Click below to watch the videos, and subscribe for free to The Wolfpack Central's channel on YouTube.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE