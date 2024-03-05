NC State had four players meet with the media Tuesday, all of whom have arrived in the last year (or less) and have adjusted to new roles this season.

Senior safety Bishop Fitzgerald had become the "old" man at the position. The former junior college standout became a key contributor last year and talked about how he arrived last August and is going through his first spring practice at NC State.

Sophomore running back Kendrick Raphael has the chance to carve out a role after the departures of Jordan Houston, Michael Allen and Delbert Mimms since he first arrived on campus from Naples (Fla.) High as a Rivals.com four-star prospect.

Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Kamal Bonner had a front row seat in learning from star senior linebacker Payton Wilson last year. He's now trying to compete for one of the open spots.

The newcomer of the group Tuesday was former Raleigh Millbrook High star wide receiver Wesley Grimes, who played his first two years at Wake Forest. The junior is back home and enjoying life with the Wolfpack.

