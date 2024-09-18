Advertisement
Published Sep 18, 2024
Video reel — Dacari Collins, Devon Betty, Timothy McKay
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
NC State plays at No. 21 Clemson at 12 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

NC State redshirt junior wide receiver Dacari Collins, senior outside linebacker Devon Betty and right guard Timothy McKay took turns talking to the media Wednesday.

Click below to watch the videos:

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

