Video reel — Dacari Collins, Devon Betty, Timothy McKay

NC State plays at No. 21 Clemson at 12 p.m. Saturday on ABC.
NC State redshirt junior wide receiver Dacari Collins, senior outside linebacker Devon Betty and right guard Timothy McKay took turns talking to the media Wednesday.
Click below to watch the videos:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE