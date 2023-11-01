NC State sophomore quarterback MJ Morris saw the prototype on the Wolfpack's first drive against Clemson, which resulted in a touchdown.

In the ups and downs of the Wolfpack's offense, it's good to see what perfect execution looks like. NC State and Morris will need to be sharp against Miami (Fla.) on Saturday.

Morris also discussed how he'll keep an eye out for Miami freshman defensive end Rueben Bain, who has 6.5 sacks this season, four of which in the last two games.

Morris has gone 52-of-92 passing for 596 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions in his three starts.

Click below to watch the video: